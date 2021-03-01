Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE HRC opened at $106.67 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

