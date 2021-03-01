Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,718,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $44.78. 6,570,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.