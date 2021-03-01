Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $93.12. 72,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

