Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,733 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. 10,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.