Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $412,000 in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,966. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

About Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

