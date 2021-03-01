Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock worth $29,619,694. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $18.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $712.77. 11,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

