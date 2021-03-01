ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 456 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

