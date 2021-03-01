ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners boosted its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after buying an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after buying an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LKQ by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,701,000 after buying an additional 552,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

