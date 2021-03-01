ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,972,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,970,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

