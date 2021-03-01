ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

