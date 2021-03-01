Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Holdings Lowered by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,351 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 40.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

PSEC opened at $7.29 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

PSEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

