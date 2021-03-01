Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Prothena has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

