Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 167.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $718.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 157.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 592.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

