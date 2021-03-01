Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $29.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.24.

PSTG stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

