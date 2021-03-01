PutinCoin Trading Down 8.6% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $58,230.52 and $60.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,903.06 or 1.00228635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00037635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00105562 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003774 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.