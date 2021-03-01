Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:PPT opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.