Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Compugen Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Compugen in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CGEN stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. Compugen has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $638.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

