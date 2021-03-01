Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($6.98). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,500.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $66.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $85.04 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,145.23.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,144.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,960.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Booking by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Booking by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.