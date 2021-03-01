Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after buying an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 91,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

