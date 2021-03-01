Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.39 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.