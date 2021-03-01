Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $180.68 on Monday. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 519.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

