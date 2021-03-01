Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $148.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

