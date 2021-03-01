Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increased by Truist Securiti

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,231.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $227,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,380.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

