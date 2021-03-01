Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Lowered by Analyst

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average is $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

