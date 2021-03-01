Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Travel + Leisure Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $61.99.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.