Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

RGEN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $212.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after acquiring an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

