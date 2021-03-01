Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By B. Riley

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WW International in a report released on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $29.49 on Monday. WW International has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,917,471 shares in the company, valued at $152,933,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

