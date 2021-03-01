Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Reduced by B. Riley

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Infinera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INFN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 28.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,208 shares of company stock worth $2,541,883. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

