Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 stock opened at $121.88 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $254,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 159,850 shares of company stock worth $19,558,217 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 235.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 224.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

