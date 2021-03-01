Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $116.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,850 shares of company stock worth $19,558,217 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 224.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 69.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 222.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $783,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

