Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,538 shares of company stock worth $18,130,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 333,259 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

