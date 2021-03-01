Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Issued By Raymond James

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$52.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.58. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$13.23 and a 1 year high of C$66.58. The stock has a market cap of C$763.75 million and a PE ratio of 160.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

