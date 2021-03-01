Qcash (QC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $577.32 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Qcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.06 million and approximately $577.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.05 or 0.00531807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00073325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00077409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.16 or 0.00465051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026947 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.