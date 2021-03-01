Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 112 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 47,650 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.73. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

