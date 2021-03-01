Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,724.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADX stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

