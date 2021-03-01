Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 364,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 190,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.