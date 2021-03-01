Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

HD opened at $260.34 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.