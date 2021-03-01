Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $38.00 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.