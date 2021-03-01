Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.75.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $86.23.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $52,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 72.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

