Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.