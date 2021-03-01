Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 18,998 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.