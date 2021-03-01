Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $105.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

