Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,306 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

