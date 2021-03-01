Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:GES opened at $25.21 on Monday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

