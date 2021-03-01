Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 3,071 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $175.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.97. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

