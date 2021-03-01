Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 1st (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 1st. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GMBTU opened at $10.55 on Monday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

