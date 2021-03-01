Rand Capital (RAND) to Release Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. Rand Capital has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 132.01, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

