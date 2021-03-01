Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 4,197,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 185,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

