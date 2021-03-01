Raydium (RAY) Trading 41.5% Lower This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Raydium has a total market cap of $82.94 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00014951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00512351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00071170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00076805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00449126 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

