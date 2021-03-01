Raymond James Analysts Give AltaGas (TSE:ALA) a C$22.50 Price Target

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) has been assigned a C$22.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.51. 453,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,805. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$21.82. The company has a market cap of C$5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.12.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

